Karachi: The Cabinet has approved a list of Board of Directors (BoD) for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) submitted by the Finance Division.

The BoD consists of Dr. Ali Cheema, Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Tariq Pasha, Najaf Yawar, Fawad Anwar, Nadeem Hussain, Mehfooz Ahmed Khan, Zahid Fakhar ud Din Ebrahim, Secretary Finance Division, and the Governor SBP.