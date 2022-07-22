Sign inSubscribe
FDI increases 2.6pc to reach $1.87bn in FY22

Highest investment inflow was from China followed by United States

By News Desk

Islamabad: Pakistan witnessed an increase of 2.6 per cent in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to reach $1.87 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22.

The FY22 FDI inflows were attributed to the net investment inflows of $531.6 million from China, followed by United States, Switzerland, UAE, and Hongkong as Pakistan attracted $249.6 million, $146.2 million, $143.9 million and $137.7 million net inflows from these countries.

Sector-wise, the power sector attracted the highest net FDI of $737.6 million during FY22, followed by Financial Business with $405.3 million, Oil & Gas exploration sector with $195.3 million, and Communication with $118.9 million.

Under the foreign public investment, $309.5 million worth of investment was recorded in debt securities during FY22, signifying a massive 88% YoY decline against the net inflows of $2.55 billion in FY21.

All in all, the country witnessed foreign investments of $1.8 billion during FY22, showing a decline of 61% YoY from $4.5 billion in FY21.

News Desk

