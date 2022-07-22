Sign inSubscribe
Rupee continues to lose ground against US dollar

Business community demands to fix the rate of dollar for at least one month

By News Desk

Islamabad: Pakistani rupee on Friday shed a further 1.69 rupees against the US dollar, reaching a historic low of above 228 in the interbank market — taking its decline this week to nearly 8 per cent.

During the intraday trade, the rupee fell to as low as 229, but it closed at 228.37, losing Rs1.56 or 0.68 per cent, the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

Earlier on Thursday the Pakistani rupee had hit another low after the US dollar strengthened against the local currency and gained Rs1.89 and traded at Rs226.81. In the open market, the greenback traded between Rs226 to Rs227.

Considering the freefall of the rupee the business community has demanded to fix the rate of the dollar for at least one month to stabilize the economic situation.

