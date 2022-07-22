HBL steps up for Balochistan

Quetta, 21 July 2022: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Quetta. This is the 1st HBL Prestige Lounge in the city, making a total of 32 lounges across 13 cities, with plans to further expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Jan Muhammad Jamali, Acting Governor, Balochistan and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. The Bank’s valued clients, dignitaries and senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to its clients. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL is committed to working with the Provincial Government of Balochistan and SBP for the development of Balochistan.

As the designated “Champion Bank for Balochistan” by SBP to promote Agriculture in the province, the Bank is playing an active role in improving financial inclusion. This is being done by conducting awareness sessions and the issuance of the Kissan Card to offer subsidy payments by Govt. of Balochistan to the farmer community in the province.

HBL offers a wide array of financial products & services to its clientele. HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to bring the Prestige proposition to Balochistan and inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Prestige Lounge in Quetta. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value.