Miftah forecasts pressure on rupee easing within 2 weeks

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the pressure on the rupee, which has pushed the local currency to drop as much as 17 per cent against dollar in July alone, will ease within the next two weeks.

The finance minister was responding to a question by a reporter during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

“You are correct that after the August 17 [Punjab by-] polls, the dollar has got out of control and appreciated. I truly believe — even though I don’t speculate on the currency market — but I think that the true value of the rupee is far greater than this,” he added.

He further added that the pressure on the local currency was also due to payments worth billions which the government had to make this month and the previous month.

Speaking further, the finance minister vowed to make all possible efforts to ensure that dollars coming into the country on a daily basis would be more than those leaving and also promised to rein in the current account deficit.

“But let me be honest, no one knows the market. I can believe the fundamentals are in my favour but speculation, sentiments also play a role,” Miftah said.

The finance minister also remarked that one remaining condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release the loan tranche would be fulfilled by Monday morning, however, he did not menti0on which one.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee gained 57 paisa or 0.24pc to close at 239.37 after a two-week losing streak against the dollar, taking its fall for 2022 to 35pc. It has depreciated around 5pc this week.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have fallen by $7.811 billion since February to $8.575 billion in July, enough to pay around six weeks of imports.