Miftah directs authorities to withdraw taxes on energy bills amid traders’ protest

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday directed the relevant authorities to take required actions to resolve the imposition of tax on electricity bills issues of small traders at the earliest.

According to the details, the finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) headed by group leader Zafar Iqbal at the Finance Division.

Zafar Iqbal shared about the various problems being faced by them especially related to sales tax and refunds as well as the imposition of tax on electricity bills.

The finance minister assured of resolving their problems.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, traders had announced a nationwide strike against the imposition of sales tax on electricity bills, claiming that they would not pay the new bills.

Speaking to the media, Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan (MTTP) President Muhammad Kashif Chaudhary and others said taxes have been added on electricity bills ranging from Rs3,000-20,000, which came in addition to commercial bills without distinguishing between closed shops and zero-meter reading.

He maintained that traders were already paying advance tax, fuel price adjustment and other taxes.

Chaudhry added that if the tax on electricity bills was not withdrawn, the traders would go on a complete “shutter down” strike from Karachi to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on August 17, adding that if their demands were not accepted, the strike would be extended further.