Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt deprives inflation-hit masses from ‘complete relief’ in POL prices

Sources question rate of dollar assumed in new pricing with PSO retiring LC of bank rate

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Despite the declining trend in the global oil market, the coalition government has deprived the inflation-hit masses from a fair relief while announcing the new oil prices for the first 15 days of August, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the government has doubled the petroleum development levy (PDL) imposed on per litre prices of petroleum products. “Although oil prices in the international market has been witnessing a massive decline these days, the government has only passed on minimum relief in petroleum prices as they have increased PL,” they said.

They said that the government has increased the PL on petrol by Rs10 and Rs5/litre on high speed diesel (HSD), light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil. As a result of this hike, PL on petrol is at Rs20/litre and Rs10/litre on HSD, LDO and kerosene oil.

“How come Rs225 to a US dollar has been assumed in the new pricing when Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is retiring the Letter of Credit (LC) of the so-called bank rate,” a source in the oil sector said.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was contacted to get an answer to this question but he did not respond.  

It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition government has jacked up PL for all petroleum products to meet an outstanding precondition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Therefore on Sunday, the government reduced the price of petrol by a mere Rs3.05/litre while the price of diesel witnessed an increase of Rs8.95/litre.

Petrol currently available for Rs227.19, while HSD for Rs244.95, kerosene oil for Rs201.07, and LDO at Rs191.32 in the open market of the country.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMiftah directs authorities to withdraw taxes on energy bills amid traders’ protest
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Miftah directs authorities to withdraw taxes on energy bills amid traders’ protest

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday directed the relevant authorities to take required actions to resolve the imposition of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt allocates Rs78bn for giving subsidy on power to export-oriented industries

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday allocated Rs77.957 billion as a supplementary grant during FY2022-23 for the provision of a concessional electricity tariff for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to provide feed gas to fertiliser industry at unified rate

ISLAMABAD: The government will provide a unified price of feed gas to fertiliser manufacturers in the country according to directions given by the Economic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m agreement for development in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Monday signed an agreement for the Regional Infrastructure Fund (Phase-II) under which the government of Germany will provide a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

COMMENT

Think about energy security

Energy price volatility has shocked and awed the world, unleashing a wave of inflation and pain on hundreds of millions of citizens. While much...

Govt to provide feed gas to fertiliser industry at unified rate

Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m agreement for development in KP

Fintech company OneLoad announces $11m raise from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, others

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.