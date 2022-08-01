Sign inSubscribe
Suzuki announces first price increase for new fiscal year 

Prices have increased by 20pc on average with Cultus now exceeding Rs3m and Swift at Rs4m 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Days after announcing their new sample cars for the Pakistani market, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Sunday announced the first price increase for FY23. 

The price increase for its Alto lineup is as follows: 

The price increase for its Cultus lineup is as follows: 

The price increase for its Wagon-R lineup is as follows: 

The price increase for its Swift lineup is as follows: 

The price increase for its Bolan lineup is as follows 

The price increase for its Ravi lineup is as follows 

It may be noted that the price increase dispels rumors that Suzuki Cultus has been discontinued. At least for now. 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

