Suzuki unveils new sample models at Pakistan Auto Show 2022

LAHORE: Managing Director Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) Masafumi Harano San speaking at the Pakistan Auto Show here on Friday announced multiple sample offerings from PSMC across the SUV, MPV, compact and hatchback categories.

“In terms of our customers, our focus is on moving them towards a premium offering and upgrading their lifestyle through our products.” said San.

He highlighted the importance of ‘consumer-as-boss’ operating philosophy at Suzuki going forward and that he believed this philosophy would be shared by other players in the industry.

The prospective cars are as follows:

Suzuki Hustler (660 cc Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki WangonR Stingray (660cc Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki Xbee (1000 cc turbo Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki WagonR (660cc Mild Hybrid)

Suzuki Every (660 cc)

Suzuki Ertiga (1500cc) 7-seater

XL7 – (1500 cc) 7-seater

Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) PSMC Aamir Shaffi also regurgitated Harano San’s sentiments by highlighting the success of the Suzuki Swift which he termed a runaway success story.

“After successfully entering into the premium hatchback category, it’s time for us to change the automobile landscape by stepping up into different categories by introducing revolutionary cars” said Shaffi.

PSMC has recorded phenomenal success in FY22. Whether these potential models will allow PSMC to weather the storm coming in the automotive industry next year remains to be seen. However, Suzuki has clearly made a statement on both, strengthening its core portfolio and playing on the front foot to tackle competitors with this prospective lineup.