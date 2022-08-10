Over 43pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 43.14 percent during twelve months of fiscal year (FY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $870.604 million during July-June (2021-22) against exports of $616.202 million during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 41.28 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, exports to Bangladesh during June 2022 also increased by 35.11 percent, from US $ 64.490 million to US $87.135 million.

Similarly on month-on-month basis, exports of Bangladesh were also increased by 39.15 percent during June 2022 in comparison with exports of US $62.615 million in May 2022, SBP data said.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56 percent in twelve months, from US $25638.974 million to US $32450.087 million, the SBP data said.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at $ 97.500 million against $76.134 million last year, showing an increase of 28.06 percent.

Meanwhile, year-to-year basis, imports from Bangladesh during June 2022, also rose by 363.95 percent from US $3.082 million last year to US $14.299 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Bangladesh increased by 129.26 percent during June 2022 when compared to the import of US $6.237 million in January 2022, SBP data said.

The overall imports increased by 32.75 percent, from US $54272.920 million to US $72.048 million during the period under review.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $773.104 million against $540.068 million during same period of last year, showing 43.14 percent growth.