Electricity shortfall reaches 5,944 MW

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electricity shortfall on Wednesday reached 5,944 megawatts (MW).

According to the details released by the Power Division, total power generation capacity has dropped to 23,556 MW against the demand of 29,500 MW.

As of Wednesday, 7,520 MW was being generated from water, 10,950 MW from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), 970 MW from government thermal plants, 3,001 MW from nuclear plants, 886 MW and 141 MW from wind and solar plants, respectively, whereas 7MW of electricity was being generated from bagasse power plants.

According to the Power Division, decreased power generation has also led to an increase in unannounced load-shedding periods. Different parts of Pakistan currently facing load shedding up to 10 hours.