Rupee continues to improve against US dollar

In view to improving economic fundamentals, the Pakistani rupee kept on appreciating against the dollar on Wednesday. The US dollar today shed Rs2.55 in the interbank and traded at Rs221.49 while the banks were selling the dollar at Rs222.50.

The export proceeds have played a vital role in easing the dollar demand along with better-performing macros. The interbank closing rate for rupee is 221.91 against the US dollar, showing an appreciation of 0.96%.