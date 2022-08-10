Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to improve against US dollar

The rupee shows an appreciation of 0.96pc compared to last working days close of 224.04 against US dollar

By News Desk

In view to improving economic fundamentals, the Pakistani rupee kept on appreciating against the dollar on Wednesday. The US dollar today shed Rs2.55 in the interbank and traded at Rs221.49 while the banks were selling the dollar at Rs222.50.

The export proceeds have played a vital role in easing the dollar demand along with better-performing macros. The interbank closing rate for rupee is 221.91 against the US dollar, showing an appreciation of 0.96%.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article“Property” is now a sector on the PSX
Next articleGerman Pakistan Chamber requests ban on German car imports to be lifted
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

German Pakistan Chamber requests ban on German car imports to be lifted

LAHORE: President, German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) , Syed Nadeem Ali Kazmi, in letters to the Minister of Finance, Miftah Ismail,...
Read more
HEADLINES

“Property” is now a sector on the PSX

Karachi: In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the PSX announced the launch of a new “Property” sector for non-REIT real estate listed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance ministry handpicks candidates for NBP president post 

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has reportedly shortlisted 10 candidates for the post of president/CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). Sources privy to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Government has Telenor’s back?

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan is set to benefit from the recent announcement of the Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee (SAAC) to auction the 2100 MHz band....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.