Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Central govt debt witnesses biggest monthly hike of PKR3,145bn

Total debt rose by 23.5pc on a YoY basis

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Central government debt increased to PKR47.8trn after increasing 7% in a month during June 2022 making the PKR 3,145 bn jump in the total debt the highest ever monthly increase. 

Pakistan’s total debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 71.4% as of June 2022 compared to 69.4% as at June 2021. 

The total debt rose by 23.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a YoY basis, the government increased its reliance on long term debt, primarily permanent debt in the form of bonds issued by the federal government which witnessed a 29.3% jump. It has also significantly increased its foreign currency loans by 29.3% in the same period. A rise in the Naya Pakistan Certificates also pushed the debt numbers up.

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the government has increased its dependence on short term debt, witnessing a 20.5% jump.

Moreover, external debt also grew by 34.6% YoY and 7.4% MoM. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article2,000 containers of unbanned items remain stuck at ports
Next articleToyota Indus Motors reduces prices for all CKD models 
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR to brief PM on upcoming mini budget today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the upcoming mini budget on Tuesday. In this regard, while addressing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota Indus Motors reduces prices for all CKD models 

LAHORE: In a turn of events Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reduced the prices for its entire completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicle portfolio.  The revised prices...
Read more
HEADLINES

2,000 containers of unbanned items remain stuck at ports

ISLAMABAD: Around 2,000 containers of non-banned items have been stuck at ports for the past over two months even as the incumbent government has...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA reduces prices of imported RLNG by up to $0.51 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday slashed the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGCL...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

OGRA reduces prices of imported RLNG by up to $0.51 per...

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday slashed the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGCL...
Inflation

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.08pc

Oil drops as China data weighs

SBP allows exchange firms to export forex other than US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.