Pakistan customs unable to stop smuggling

Islamabad: Pakistan Customs has failed to stop smuggling in Pakistan. Importers are bringing dozens of items including bakery as well as chocolate from neighboring countries and they are not paying any taxes.

Recently, the finance minister also admitted the smuggling of imported items through green channels, stating that the reality is that despite the fact that there was a ban on the import for over three months, one can easily get imported fish and meat in restaurants of Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

Sources said that importers have mentioned the local address on the wrapper to deceive the Customs authorities whereas they are importing items from neighboring countries and shopkeepers are openly selling in Islamabad markets.

A senior Customs official told this scribe that such factories and products are licensed by Punjab Food Authority. The criminal elements keep trying to beat the system, while Customs keeps trying to catch them.

Sources said that former member customs had barred the Customs staff to install check posts on roads due to which the Custom squad has been confined to offices whereas smugglers are roaming and moving items freely within the country.

Instead of curtailing and confiscating smuggled items, Pakistani Customs officials are busy lobbying for retaining their current positions as there is massive shuffling expected next week, sources added.

Customs officials also said that we caught a huge consignment of banned items declared as tyre scrap, consignment imported from UAE by Riz Green Industries, declared to contain ‘old & used tyre scrap’ marked by system in yellow channel was suspected and referred for detailed examination at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

Upon thorough examination, miscellaneous goods including artificial jewelry, furnishing fabric, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, auto parts, food supplements, cereals, cosmetics, DVRs and home electronics etc were recovered from 9 out of 10 containers.

The assessed value of recovered goods is estimated at Rs. 453 million involving duty & taxes worth around Rs. 400 million. It is an unprecedented case/detection by any clearance Collectorate. FIR has been lodged and one person has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad has commended the successful operation by the Customs Appraisement team and reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling in all forms and manifestations. It is also pertinent to mention that Chairman FBR has already issued special instructions to Customs Field Formations for stepping up vigilance at airports and land border stations to frustrate any attempts made for smuggling.