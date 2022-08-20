Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt imposes penalty to release banned imported items

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday allowed the release of imported items that have reached the ports after 30th June with penalty surcharge of 100 percent of assessed value on Saturday.

According to details, the federal government has allowed the release of all imported items and slapped up to 100 percent fines on goods that had reached ports by the end of July despite restrictions.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by Ministry of Commerce after federal cabinet’s approval. The government has allowed the release of vehicles, mobile phones, home appliances and other items with a penalty surcharge of 100pc.

The notification stated that other imported goods were allowed on payment of surcharge up to 35%. “Items arrived after June 30 and up to July 31 will be released with penalty surcharge of 25%,” it added.

Earlier on August 18, the federal government lifted the ban on the import of non-essential and luxury items, three months after the restriction was imposed.

Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that the federal government was lifting the ban, noting that the restrictions were imposed in line with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demands.

In May, the government unveiled an emergency economic plan and banned the imports of dozens of non-essential luxury items.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb conducted a press conference in Islamabad to announce the economic plan of the PML-N government to cope with the financial challenges.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDr Nadeem Javed appointed as chief economist
Next articlePakistan including some other countries under debt trapped in US dollar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet okays changes to LNG policy 2011

Islamabad: The Federal Cabinet has approved changes to the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Policy 2011 ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Goods stuck at ports to be gradually released: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the goods stuck at the ports would be gradually released with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan customs unable to stop smuggling

Islamabad: Pakistan Customs has failed to stop smuggling in Pakistan. Importers are bringing dozens of items including bakery as well as chocolate from neighboring...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan including some other countries under debt trapped in US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and some other countries under heavy debt trapped in US Dollars. Pakistani rupee has depreciated by as much as 20% this year and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt imposes penalty to release banned imported items

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday allowed the release of imported items that have reached the ports after 30th June with penalty surcharge of...

Dr Nadeem Javed appointed as chief economist

Appointment of regular MDs of OGDCL, PLL remains a pipedream 

Pakistan launches national priority sectors export strategy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.