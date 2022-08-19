Dr Nadeem Javed appointed as chief economist

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday appointed Dr Nadeem Javed as the country’s chief economist whereas sources claim that the notification regarding his appointment would be issued soon.

According to details, the federal cabinet has approved the appointment via a circular.

It may be noted that Dr Javed is already part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Economic Advisory Council.

He has previously served as the chief economist during the PML-N’s era from 2014 to 2018.

He has previously served as chief economist from 2014 to 2018. He has a PhD in economics from France. He also has expertise in public health and has served on the prime minister’s advisory council. He has worked with key institutions in the country for economic management besides, teaching at various universities.

Moreover, Dr Javed also served as advisor on planning and reforms. He was part of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) as well as the executive committee of the National Economic Council. Earlier, he worked at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).