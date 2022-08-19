Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Dr Nadeem Javed appointed as chief economist

Dr Javed has previously served as chief economist during PML-N's era from 2014 to 2018

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday appointed Dr Nadeem Javed as the country’s chief economist whereas sources claim that the notification regarding his appointment would be issued soon.

According to details, the federal cabinet has approved the appointment via a circular.

It may be noted that Dr Javed is already part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Economic Advisory Council.

He has previously served as the chief economist during the PML-N’s era from 2014 to 2018.

He has previously served as chief economist from 2014 to 2018. He has a PhD in economics from France. He also has expertise in public health and has served on the prime minister’s advisory council. He has worked with key institutions in the country for economic management besides, teaching at various universities.

Moreover, Dr Javed also served as advisor on planning and reforms. He was part of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) as well as the executive committee of the National Economic Council. Earlier, he worked at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAppointment of regular MDs of OGDCL, PLL remains a pipedream 
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Appointment of regular MDs of OGDCL, PLL remains a pipedream 

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) are being run by acting managing directors (MDs) due to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan launches national priority sectors export strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)  on Friday unveiled the National Priority Sectors Export Strategy (NPSES) for...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC ratifies decision to lift ban on luxury items import

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday ratified the federal government's decision to lift the ban on the import of non-essential and luxury...
Read more
HEADLINES

Record high weekly inflation reaches 42.3pc, says PBS report 

Islamabad: As per data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the sensitive price index (SPI) on Friday highlighted a record increase in inflation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Record high weekly inflation reaches 42.3pc, says PBS report 

Islamabad: As per data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the sensitive price index (SPI) on Friday highlighted a record increase in inflation...

NEPRA imposes Rs50mn fine on CPGCL

The less travelled road to managing the external financing gap 

ECC excludes third party access for new LNG terminals

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.