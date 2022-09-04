Sign inSubscribe
Suzuki announces  ¥10m in aid for flood victims 

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is the first large automotive manufacturer to announce assistance for flood victims 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced 10 Million Japanese Yen in aid to help flood victims come back to their normal lives again. The figure translates to PKR 15.6 million. 

PSMC is currently the first large automotive manufacturer to announce its assistance for the flood victims in Pakistan. 

The company has not yet revealed the nature of the aid, how and when it will be given, and the breakdown for the different areas impacted by the floods across Pakistan. The automotive industry is an important sector in Pakistan constituting 15% of Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing. The sector has also ended FY22 with historically high sales and production figures. 

It is likely that other automotive manufacturers will follow suit and announce their own rehabilitation measures for the flood victims and the flooded areas in the days to come. 

Rural areas constitute a sizable market for automotive manufacturers. Particularly those that also produce two and three wheelers alongside their four wheel offerings. It is in the interest of automotive manufacturers to rehabilitate flood victims and ensure normal life ensues once more as they otherwise risk a dent in their sales. 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

