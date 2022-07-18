Automotive sector records year-on-year sales growth

The automotive sector has seen a rise of 1% in sales from FY 2020-21 per figures released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). The 1% figure, however, masks the increase seen across all segments other than motorcycles and three-wheelers. The segment-wise results and changes from the previous year are as follows:

A deep-down into the sub-segment results shows the following:

The largest overall increase in sales came from Honda and the largest relative increase came from Hyundai.

Honda saw an overall increase of 6% with the largest increase coming from an additional 68,307 motorcycle sales over last year. The combined figures of the City and Civic constituted the greatest relative increase amongst all its listed segments with an increase of 39%. Honda continues to not provide disaggregated data for the two cars.

Hyundai recorded a 127% increase from its 2021 figures. This was a result of a 322% increase in Elantra sales and the introduction of the Sonata which was not present last year.

Suzuki and Toyota also saw overall increases.

Suzuki recorded an increase of 67%. The largest increase came from an additional 33,478 Alto sales over last year with the greatest relative increase coming from a 167% increase in Swift sales.

Toyota recorded sales increases in both its sedan, and jeep and suv categories. Its four offerings, the Corolla, Yaris, Fortuner, and Hilux were presented as composite figures in pairs of two. The Corolla and Yaris saw an increase of 21% over last year, and the Fortuner and Hilux saw a sales increase of 70% over last year. These translate to 9,817 and 7,419 additional sales from last year respectively. Unlike last year, Toyota no longer provides disaggregated data for the aforementioned four vehicles.

BAIC was the newest entrant in PAMA’s list for 2022 seeing 467 sales across its vehicle portfolio in the data release.

Yamaha and Sazgar were the only manufacturers in the motorcycle and three-wheeler category not producing vehicles in other categories to see an increase in sales. Yamaha saw an increase of 17% with an additional 3,365 sales over last year whereas Sazgar saw an increase of 0.1% due to an additional 18 sales for its three-wheelers.

The remainder of the segment consisting of Ravi, United, Road Prince, and Qingqi all saw contractions. The greatest contraction came from United with a reduction of 106,463 sales and the greatest relative contraction came from Ravi which saw a 40% reduction in sales from 2021.

The Farm Tractor segment saw Fiat growing at the expense of Massey Ferguson, albeit not by much. The former saw a 58% increase in sales as a result of an additional 8,813 sales over last year whereas the latter saw a 1% contraction due to 522 fewer sales than last year.

The duo of Hino and Master present across buses and trucks saw increases of 23% and 71% respectively. The Truck segments of both companies saw increases of 33% and 93% respectively. Hino saw a contraction of 13% in its bus segment on account of 24 fewer sales from last year whereas Master saw its bus sales increase by 16% due to an additional 413 sales over last year.

Finally JAC and Isuzu both saw increases of 28% and 49% respectively. JAC saw its increase come primarily from its Truck segment with a 30% on account of 66 sales. Whereas Isuzu’s increase is attributable to its D-Max trucks recording an increase of 50% due to their additional 157 sales over last year.