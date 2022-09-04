Pakistan Customs seizes Bentley Mulsanne stolen from London 

LAHORE: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) has seized a Bentley Mulsanne in Karachi which was reportedly stolen from London.

The vehicle’s value has been assessed at PKR 58 million with PKR 307 million in duties and taxes that are yet to be paid, according to the first information report (FIR).

The CCE initiated a recovery operation after it received intelligence from the United Kingdom that a Bentley Mulsanne, with VIN number SCBBA63Y7FC001375 and engine number CKB304693, stolen from London was parked in DHA Karachi. The registration number of the vehicle is BRS-279. The accused according to the FIR are Jameel Shafi, Naveed Bilwani, and Navaid Yamin. Their accomplices are yet to be identified.

How the stolen vehicle arrived in Karachi, and how the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department registered it, is currently under investigation. The FBR is currently probing all links to the scam according to Mukarram Jah Ansari, Member Customs Operations FBR.