Suzuki extends plant shutdown

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday that it will observe non-production days (NPD) from September 8 to September 9.

However, the company stated that its motorcycle plant will not observe NPDs and will continue with routine operations. PSMC has cited the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) administrative mandate over the import of completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits as the main reason for the npds.

This is PSMC’s fourth halt in production in the past 30 days. It has previously halted productions from 18th-19th August, 22nd-26th August, and 29th-31st August. This decision comes in the same week as Toyota Indus Motor Company’s and Millat Tractors’ announcement that they will halt production till the 16th of September.