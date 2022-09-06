Rupee loses ground against US dollar in open market

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar in the open market due to fluctuation in the demand and supply position of the greenback.

The buying and selling rates of the US dollar recorded today are Rs229 and Rs232 respectively as compared to yesterday’s buying rate of Rs221 and selling rate of Rs223.

According to analysts the rupee is to come under some pressure as Pakistan moves to import a higher amount of essential commodities in the wake of floods. However, many also believe that the demand could be suppressed, keeping the current account balance in check.