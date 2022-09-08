SBP raises Rs817bn debt concentrated in 3 month tenors

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised Rs 817 billion against a target of Rs 1,000 billion in a Market Treasury Bill (MTB) auction.

Most of the debt raised is through the 3 month MTBs, making up 91.94% of the debt raised.

However, the yields in the 3 months have risen by 21 bps to 15.79% owing to greater demand from the market for the shortest tenor. The yields for 6 months are unchanged; while the yields of 12 month tenor MTBs have risen by 4 bps.

The market had offered Rs1.29 trillion out of which the government accepted bids amounting to Rs817 billion culminating in a realized value of Rs783 billion..

The total amount raised for 3-month T-bills was Rs740.4 billion, Rs38.7 billion for 6-month, and Rs37.8 billion for 12-month T-bills.