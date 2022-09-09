Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy going through hard times due to floods: Miftah

Miftah informed the US delegation that Pakistan’s path to sustainable economic growth has become narrow

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the economy is going through hard times that have damaged the agriculture sector and infrastructure badly.

The finance minister in a meeting with Counselor of the United State Department of State Derek Chollet, who called on him, said the government was taking several administrative measures for dealing with these challenging times, said a press release issued by the finance ministry.

The US Counselor was accompanied by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

Miftah welcomed the delegation and shared about the mutual multi-dimensional ties between both countries.

The minister apprised the delegation about the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country.

Miftah further enlightened the delegation that Pakistan’s path to sustainable economic growth has become narrow due to the devastation caused by the floods but the present government’s top priority is to sustain the path of economic growth.

The minister also apprised the delegation about the progress on the World Bank programs in Pakistan including RICE and PACE.

Derek Chollet introduced his team and appreciated the efforts of the minister on undertaking various hard measures for setting the economy on a trajectory of growth.

He also shared compassionate views over hard times being faced by Pakistan due to floods.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Onion Crisis | Profit Explains
Next articleRupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan unlikely to achieve Rs7.47tr tax target amid floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may not be able to achieve its tax collection target of Rs7,470 billion for the current fiscal year (FY23) as the country...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to depreciate against the US dollar today (Friday). The rupee closed at 228.18 and lost Rs2.76 compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Telecom sector raises alarm over policy making, economic conditions  

ISLAMABAD: A major of the telecom sector on Thursday called for mitigating the ‘digital emergency’ in the telecom sector and sought immediate policy interventions...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

ISLAMABAD: The government has finally initiated the final process to fill the top most lucrative slots the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Why are some cars being sold for below showroom price |...

Whilst the sector is in a shambles, automotive customers might have lucked out as investors have held onto a few cars for a bit...

Telecom sector raises alarm over policy making, economic conditions  

OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

wheat sacks

ECC okays Rs540m grant for USC’s flood relief activities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.