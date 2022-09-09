Pakistan’s economy going through hard times due to floods: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the economy is going through hard times that have damaged the agriculture sector and infrastructure badly.

The finance minister in a meeting with Counselor of the United State Department of State Derek Chollet, who called on him, said the government was taking several administrative measures for dealing with these challenging times, said a press release issued by the finance ministry.

The US Counselor was accompanied by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

Miftah welcomed the delegation and shared about the mutual multi-dimensional ties between both countries.

The minister apprised the delegation about the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country.

Miftah further enlightened the delegation that Pakistan’s path to sustainable economic growth has become narrow due to the devastation caused by the floods but the present government’s top priority is to sustain the path of economic growth.

The minister also apprised the delegation about the progress on the World Bank programs in Pakistan including RICE and PACE.

Derek Chollet introduced his team and appreciated the efforts of the minister on undertaking various hard measures for setting the economy on a trajectory of growth.

He also shared compassionate views over hard times being faced by Pakistan due to floods.