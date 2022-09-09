Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

Recent floods, political instability, rise in imports are factors behind rupee’s fall

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to depreciate against the US dollar today (Friday). The rupee closed at 228.18 and lost Rs2.76 compared to previous days close at 225.42 in the interbank market.

The rupee has lost ground for the sixth consecutive day against the US dollar as Pakistan’s economy continues to suffer from the recent floods.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 231 and Rs 233.5 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 5.22 and closed at Rs 230.41 against the last day’s closing of Rs 225.19.

The Japanese Yen gained four paisa to close at Rs1.60, whereas an increase of Rs 6.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 265.25 as compared to its last closing of Rs 259.01.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 75 paisa each to close at Rs 62.12 and Rs 60.72 respectively.

Analysts suggest the local unit’s decline can be attributed to the surging import bill, which has been increasing as demand for a variety of goods, including food, has soared after floods drowned one-third of the country.

Currency dealers expect the rupee to moderate once foreign assistance in the form of flood relief and direct investments from partner countries start flowing into the central bank reserves. Naturally, the effect of newer inflows is expected to be short-lived, unless the greenback peaks and falls down against other global indicators as well.

Other factors causing the rupee’s depreciation include political unpredictability, decline in investor confidence in the economy, higher foreign exchange requirements (due to flood-related expenses, a backlog of letters of credit payments, and increased Afghan trade), and slower inflows.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s economy going through hard times due to floods: Miftah
Next articlePakistan unlikely to achieve Rs7.47tr tax target amid floods
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan unlikely to achieve Rs7.47tr tax target amid floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may not be able to achieve its tax collection target of Rs7,470 billion for the current fiscal year (FY23) as the country...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy going through hard times due to floods: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the economy is going through hard times that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Telecom sector raises alarm over policy making, economic conditions  

ISLAMABAD: A major of the telecom sector on Thursday called for mitigating the ‘digital emergency’ in the telecom sector and sought immediate policy interventions...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

ISLAMABAD: The government has finally initiated the final process to fill the top most lucrative slots the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Why are some cars being sold for below showroom price |...

Whilst the sector is in a shambles, automotive customers might have lucked out as investors have held onto a few cars for a bit...

Telecom sector raises alarm over policy making, economic conditions  

OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

wheat sacks

ECC okays Rs540m grant for USC’s flood relief activities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.