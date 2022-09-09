Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan unlikely to achieve Rs7.47tr tax target amid floods

Finance Ministry revises growth rate from 5pc to 3.3pc

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may not be able to achieve its tax collection target of Rs7,470 billion for the current fiscal year (FY23) as the country faces massive devastation caused by flash floods nationwide.

According to sources in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), stable growth, policy, and tax reforms are pertinent to achieve the target which do not seem possible in the current scenario. 

In this regard, the Finance Ministry has revised the growth rate at 3.3 per cent from 5 per cent following the floods. According to a Finance Ministry document, economic growth could fall below 2.3 per cent in FY23 as floods have caused a loss of over Rs2,000 billion, including damage to lives, infrastructure, crops and livestock in the affected areas.

According to sources in the Finance Ministry, the slow down will vastly affect large scale manufacturing (LSM) and per capita income. They added that a new strategy will have to be developed to move forward.

Similarly, growth in key crops may fall to 0.7 per cent from an expected target of 3.9 per cent, growth in the industrial sector may drop to 1.9 per cent from an expected 5.9 per cent while growth in the services sector could decline to 3.5 per cent from an estimated 5.1 per cent in the ongoing fiscal year.

The report added inflation is likely to remain between 25 to 27 per cent. It highlights that the economy, which is already facing issues regarding balance of payment and debts, will be hurt further from floods and it could result in a further hike in inflation. 

Assistance from friendly countries, and global development partners would be required to give help the economy, the report concluded.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to depreciate against the US dollar today (Friday). The rupee closed at 228.18 and lost Rs2.76 compared to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy going through hard times due to floods: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that due to devastating floods in Pakistan, the economy is going through hard times that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Telecom sector raises alarm over policy making, economic conditions  

ISLAMABAD: A major of the telecom sector on Thursday called for mitigating the ‘digital emergency’ in the telecom sector and sought immediate policy interventions...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

ISLAMABAD: The government has finally initiated the final process to fill the top most lucrative slots the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Why are some cars being sold for below showroom price |...

Whilst the sector is in a shambles, automotive customers might have lucked out as investors have held onto a few cars for a bit...

Telecom sector raises alarm over policy making, economic conditions  

OGDCL and PPL to get permanent chief officials soon 

wheat sacks

ECC okays Rs540m grant for USC’s flood relief activities

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.