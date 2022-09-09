Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA notifies Rs4.12 per unit cut in power price for Karachiites

The difference will reflect in the bills for September

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Karachiites will soon get relief in electricity price as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified a Rs4.12 per unit decrease in the price of power for the consumers of K-Electric under the head fuel charges adjustment (FCA) of July 2022.

According to the notification dated September 9, the negative FCA of Rs4.1171 kilowatt per hour (Kwh) for the month of July shall be applicable to all consumers categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming upto 300 units, agricultural consumers and electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) consumers of K-Electric.

“K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of July 2022, in the billing month of September,” said NEPRA notification.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, K-Electric Ltd. shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, the notification added.

NEPRA, in its notification, also clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) metres irrespective of their consumption level.

It is relevant to note that KE had sought a Rs3.48/unit cut in power price for its consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of July.

A spokesman of KE earlier said that the negative FCA was because of a 31 per cent reduction in the price of electricity which was purchased from the central power purchasing agency (CPPA) in addition to a 16% decrease in the price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
