Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP flour mills association warns to go on strike 

PFMA says looting of trucks causing huge financial losses 

By Aziz Buneri
Wheat flour 2

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flour Mills Association (KPFMA) has announced the closure of flour mills across the province if the government doesn’t stop the sale of flour through trucks across the province as the process is causing them financial losses.

The decision was announced after the meeting of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, under the association’s chairman Sabir Ahmad Bangash. 

It may be mentioned here that the KP government is selling subsidised flour through trucks across the province which the mills say are being looted on a daily basis. On the other hand, the association has accused the KP government of failing to provide the allotted quota of wheat to flour mills which has led to the shutdown of most mills. 

According to Leader of Flour Mills Association Naeem Butt, all flour mills in Peshawar are already on a strike and have halted operations. He added that the looting incidents besides causing financial losses to those concerned are also defaming flour mills. 

The flour mills association further lamented that prices of flour are continuously rising due to restrictions on flour and wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sources said that if the province’s flour mills go on strike, there will be a wheat and flour crisis in the province along with a further increase in flour prices.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA notifies Rs4.12 per unit cut in power price for Karachiites
Next articleWeekly inflation eases slightly, falls to 42.7pc from record high
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Weekly inflation eases slightly, falls to 42.7pc from record high

ISLAMABAD: After an all-time high inflation of 45.5 per cent recorded last week on a year on year (YoY) basis, inflation this week slightly...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA notifies Rs4.12 per unit cut in power price for Karachiites

ISLAMABAD: Karachiites will soon get relief in electricity price as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified a Rs4.12 per unit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan unlikely to achieve Rs7.47tr tax target amid floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may not be able to achieve its tax collection target of Rs7,470 billion for the current fiscal year (FY23) as the country...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to depreciate against the US dollar today (Friday). The rupee closed at 228.18 and lost Rs2.76 compared to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to depreciate against the US dollar today (Friday). The rupee closed at 228.18 and lost Rs2.76 compared to...

Pakistan’s economy going through hard times due to floods: Miftah

The Onion Crisis | Profit Explains

Why are some cars being sold for below showroom price | Featured in Profit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.