KP flour mills association warns to go on strike 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flour Mills Association (KPFMA) has announced the closure of flour mills across the province if the government doesn’t stop the sale of flour through trucks across the province as the process is causing them financial losses.

The decision was announced after the meeting of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, under the association’s chairman Sabir Ahmad Bangash.

It may be mentioned here that the KP government is selling subsidised flour through trucks across the province which the mills say are being looted on a daily basis. On the other hand, the association has accused the KP government of failing to provide the allotted quota of wheat to flour mills which has led to the shutdown of most mills.

According to Leader of Flour Mills Association Naeem Butt, all flour mills in Peshawar are already on a strike and have halted operations. He added that the looting incidents besides causing financial losses to those concerned are also defaming flour mills.

The flour mills association further lamented that prices of flour are continuously rising due to restrictions on flour and wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sources said that if the province’s flour mills go on strike, there will be a wheat and flour crisis in the province along with a further increase in flour prices.