As JazzCash devours another CEO, where will they go next?

The third CEO in the last 3 years has stepped down risking the financial service giant’s growth ambitions

Posted by: Ahtasam Ahmad

It would be a shake up if it were unexpected. By now, the changing of a CEO is more routine than it is earth-shattering news at the offices of Pakistan’s largest mobile wallet JazzCash. Over the past seven years, the fintech arm of Jazz has seen nine CEOs come and go at a resounding rate of a new CEO every nine months. 

The latest in the list of CEOs passing through the conveyor belt that is the top position at JazzCash is Atyab Tahir, who decided to step down from his position with immediate effect less than six months after his appointment. He has been succeeded in an acting capacity by JazzCash’s CFO Murtaza Wahab, will be assuming charge of one of Pakistan’s premium fintech companies and one of Veon’s most ambitious business ventures for the second time as acting CEO. 

In fact, the situation is strange enough that as acting CEO, Wahab already has more time in the CEO’s chair than Atyab or the CEO before him. Wahab has previously served as an interim CEO of JazzCash for 8 months following the departure of Erwan Gelebart. Erwan served as JazzCash CEO for only four months and reportedly resigned citing personal reasons when he was in Japan. Before Erwan, the company’s head of Digital Financial Services which ran the JazzCash project, Nadeem Sheikh also left after serving a short duration.

 

Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as a Sector Analyst at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

