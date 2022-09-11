As JazzCash devours another CEO, where will they go next?

It would be a shake up if it were unexpected. By now, the changing of a CEO is more routine than it is earth-shattering news at the offices of Pakistan’s largest mobile wallet JazzCash. Over the past seven years, the fintech arm of Jazz has seen nine CEOs come and go at a resounding rate of a new CEO every nine months.

The latest in the list of CEOs passing through the conveyor belt that is the top position at JazzCash is Atyab Tahir, who decided to step down from his position with immediate effect less than six months after his appointment. He has been succeeded in an acting capacity by JazzCash’s CFO Murtaza Wahab, will be assuming charge of one of Pakistan’s premium fintech companies and one of Veon’s most ambitious business ventures for the second time as acting CEO.