OGRA releases annual report for FY21

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday released its annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21, stating that it continued allowing oil and gas companies to carry out activities despite the outbreak of COVID-19 in the fiscal under review.

The report states that OGRA had resolved to show resilience during the pandemic’s worst period against all odds, highlighting that it continued to grant licences and perform other regulated activities.

According to the report, OGRA granted a licence to K-Electric Limited for the construction and operation of natural gas/RLNG transmission pipeline from Port Qasim to KE’s Bin Qasim Power Complex; it granted a licence to Tabeer Energy Marketing (Private) Limited; similarly a licence was granted to Energas Marketing (Private) Limited; Shell Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited was given a licence to carry out regulated activity for the sale of RLNG to consumers and Energas Terminal (Private) Limited was also given a licence for the construction and operation of a 30-inch diameter and 9 Km long RLNG transmission pipeline from ENERGAS Terminal to SSGC’s Custody Transfer Station at Port Qasim.

In regard to LPG, the report states that the authority, for the first time, also granted five licences for the transportation of LPG through road bowsers.

During the fiscal year, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) built an additional oil storage of 95,379 MT including 50,019 MT of motor gasoline and 45,360 MT of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) in the country.

On the consumer related activities end, OGRA entertained complaints against natural gas, LPG, CNG and oil companies free of cost. These complaints were resolved expeditiously and in a judicious manner by providing remedial measures, the report states.

To summarise, OGRA resolved 8,272 complaints out of 8,361 during FY21 and provided financial relief of Rs118.31 million as a number of 1,341 gas connections were provided to consumers after they registered complaints. 

 

Previous articleOGDCL to award $85m Uch project to firm against audit dept’s advice 
Staff Report

