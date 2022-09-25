You’re not an industry, telcos told

A plea by telecommunication companies for their power tariff to be lowered was recently dismissed by the country’s power regulator after protracted deliberations, which has sparked resentment among many in the IT industry who are questioning the merits of the decision.

The plea by the telecom companies was to change the category of the sector from commercial to industrial, which would have meant lower power tariffs. The demand was based on the argument that multiple laws consider the telecom sector as an industry, therefore, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) should also do the same.



