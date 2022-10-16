The fate of Naya Pakistan Housing

It is bewildering, really, walking into the headquarters of the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA). Tucked away in a corner of the secretariat, the building is a maze of open-floor plans all around a central courtyard from which one can look all the way up to the top floor. Fit an escalator in the middle and it might as well be a mall. But when you look around, there is nothing but top-of-the-line furniture and office decor that could compete with any corporate headquarters in Pakistan. Inside, men bustle about in suits. From outside, though, the place is a veritable fortress. Guests surrender their phones upon entering (all interviews were strictly off the record), protocol officers in shalwar kameez and waistcoats follow on the heels of an army of retired generals that run the place.

For a building to simultaneously seem like a shopping mall, a corporate office, and a nuclear facility is some feat, yet that is exactly the overbearing presence it has. Formed in 2018 NAPHDA’s function and purpose is cause for nearly as much cognitive dissonance as the building that houses it. Officially, it is a government owned and run corporation meant to organise the development of real estate projects and manage construction backed by the state. In less official words, it is the bureaucratic conceptualisation of a dream. The dream of five million houses made for, and ready to be occupied by, low-income groups subsidised by the federal government.

This is not a fix for homelessness in Pakistan. It is also not in any way an antidote for the increasing urban sprawl our cities face and the many slums, shanty-towns and other informal settlements that dot our maps. Instead, it strikes at the heart of a much more crucial and molecular desire — apna makan. In Pakistan, building a home is an elusive yet common dream. It is one that most people do not get to enjoy. Whether it is to move out of a congested living space, for social mobility, for peace of mind, or to raise a family-there is a demand (read: desire) for homes.

The brainchild of former prime minister Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan Housing’s end-goal was to provide five million units of ready-built homes that people could buy at a standard rate. To achieve this, NAPHDA set out on an ambitious string of public-private-partnerships, reducing the cost of building by standardising design, cutting down approval times, and most importantly working with private banks as well as the SBP to provide longer-tenure loans at a set, subsidised, interest rate.