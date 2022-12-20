Suzuki dismisses reports of portfolio shakeup as speculation 

LAHORE: Media speculation has been rife over the past month that Suzuki might be potentially replacing its Wagon-R and Bolan with the Every in its portfolio. The reports, however, have been termed as social media assumptions by a very high ranking source at Suzuki.

The Suzuki Wagon-R and the Bolan are supposedly on the chopping block for Suzuki. Media reports hint at the former being axed due to its termination in the Indonesian market last year, which was the main source for the car’s completely knocked-down (CKD) kits. Suzuki had continued the Wagon-R in Pakistan due to its relative popularity. However, the current slump has supposedly made them reconsider their decision.

In contrast, Bolan was touted to be replaced by the Suzuki Every which was unveiled at this year’s Pakistan Auto Show. Media reports indicated that the swap decision, though still on the cards, has been delayed till further notice due to the current economic woes plaguing the automotive industry.

“If we take any decision on the matter then we will convey it to the media and the industry” the source said.