Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Suzuki dismisses reports of portfolio shakeup as speculation 

Suzuki’s Wagon-R and Bolan not being replaced yet

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Media speculation has been rife over the past month that Suzuki might be potentially replacing its Wagon-R and Bolan with the Every in its portfolio. The reports, however, have been termed as social media assumptions by a very high ranking source at Suzuki. 

The Suzuki Wagon-R and the Bolan are supposedly on the chopping block for Suzuki. Media reports hint at the former being axed due to its termination in the Indonesian market last year, which was the main source for the car’s completely knocked-down (CKD) kits. Suzuki had continued the Wagon-R in Pakistan due to its relative popularity. However, the current slump has supposedly made them reconsider their decision. 

In contrast, Bolan was touted to be replaced by the Suzuki Every which was unveiled at this year’s Pakistan Auto Show. Media reports indicated that the swap decision, though still on the cards, has been delayed till further notice due to the current economic woes plaguing the automotive industry. 

“If we take any decision on the matter then we will convey it to the media and the industry” the source said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEmpowered women, the key to prosperity
Next articlePakistan, a bountiful country
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

WB approves financing worth $1.692bn in projects for flood affected areas in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Floods wreaked havoc in Pakistan, this year as thousands died and millions got displaced. Infrastructure worth billions was destroyed by water, and Pakistan,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fintech Akhtar Fuiou Technologies set to bring financial services to agriculture; gets pilot approval for EMI operations

LAHORE: Fintech company Akhtar Fuiou Technologies (AFT) has received approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to commence pilot operations for an Electronic...
Read more
HEADLINES

GRR IPO oversubscribed. What does it mean? 

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Globe Residency REIT, Pakistan’s first development REIT, has been oversubscribed. According to details, GRR had offered 10%...
Read more
HEADLINES

TPL-TASC consortium nears acquisition of Pakistan’s largest telecom infrastructure

VEON, the largest telecommunications tower operator in Pakistan, has conditionally agreed to sell its 10,500+ towers. The deal is sold to a consortium of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

Pakistan in the 21st century

Things might seem bleak right now, but Pakistan is the bet that you want to make in the 21st century. Uplifting words by former...

Stay here, youngsters; you won’t regret it

Pakistan, a bountiful country

Suzuki dismisses reports of portfolio shakeup as speculation 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.