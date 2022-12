Former Finance Minister and former Engro CEO Asad Umar says that there are many resources in the country, be it the vast swathes of land ready for agricultural production, or the rivers and mountains that are conducive to hydroelectric power. But also mentions it’s most valuable resource: its people. Clip taken from full video from among a series of talks at a launch event called #TheNext75 See full talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJ_ujEjgQII

- Advertisement -