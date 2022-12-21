Sign inSubscribe
Govt constitutes committee for settlement of gas sector circular debt

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday constituted a 10-member committee to settle the circular debt that has plagued the gas sector for years. The committee is to finalise a report within 10 days, according to a government notification.

The circular debt of the gas sector has surged to Rs 1,549 billion due to which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to increase the gas tariff for consumers to recover portions of the debt.  

According to the notification, the finance minister formed the committee that will convene under Ashfaq Tola.  

Other members of committee include Secretary/Additional Secretary (Petroleum Division), Secretary/Additional Secretary (Power Division), Additional Secretary CF Finance Division, Commissioner SECP Abdul Rehman Warriach, Chief Financial Officers of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF), Oil & Gas Development Limited (OGDCL), Government Holding Pvt. Limited (GHPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Central Power Purchase Authority (CPPA-G).

The Terms of Reference (TORs) of the committee include undertaking a detailed mapping of the gas sector circular debt stock as of June 30, 2022, segregating principal amount of debt, surcharges and penalties.

The other TORs of the committee are to work out a comprehensive circular debt settlement plan through cash/non-cash release adjustments and to identify legal and procedural requirements to implement the settlement plan. 

The committee may co-opt any other member and the finance division will provide secretarial support. 

 

Previous articleGovt increases PDL to ease IMF concerns. Will it be enough? 
Next articleSBP governor’s inaugural report paints bleak picture  
HEADLINES

ECC approves transfer of 30% working interest in Margalla Block from M/s MOL to M/s MPCL 

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved transfer of  30% working interest of M/s MOL to Mari Petroleum Company Limited (M/s...
Read more
HEADLINES

The global recession is bringing down Pakistan’s IT-based remittances

LAHORE: Pakistan’s IT exports numbers are showing a trend of slowdown due to a mix of policy issues at home, the waning of pandemic-induced...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imports of mandated commodities to be done through electronic verification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window Customs (PSW) has asked Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to switch over to the electronic verification system of...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP governor’s inaugural report paints bleak picture  

KARACHI: The first ever annual report of the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was released on Wednesday, providing a grim picture...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt increases PDL to ease IMF concerns. Will it be enough? 

FTO slams Millat Tractors, directs FBR to take action 

Gold prices in Pakistan face yet another high

