Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR reduces additional customs duty tractors as part of Kissan Package

The govt aims to kill two birds with one stone through this measure 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) passed Statutory Regulatory Orders (SRO) 2305(I)/2022 on December 28 to reduce the additional customs duty levied on both completely built-up (CBU) agricultural tractors and their completely knocked-down (CKD) kits. The additional customs duty has been revised downwards from 35% outlined in SRO 693 (I)/2006 to 15%. 

“Its part of the Kissan Package,” says Asim Ayaz, General Manager (Policy) at the Engineering Development Board (EDB). “The aim is to increase the affordability of existing locally manufactured tractors, and any new ones that may enter the market,” Ayaz continues. 

What is the Kissan Package? 

The Kissan Package is a Rs1,800 billion support package that the Government of Pakistan announced on October 31. The package was part of a series of measures that the Government had taken on the backdrop of the terrible flooding across the summer in Pakistan that had cost the economy roughly $40 billion. 

Under the package, the government will give Rs10.6 billion loans to small farmers across the country while small farmers of flood-hit areas would get loans worth Rs 80 billion. In addition to the interest-free and subsidised loans, subsidies will also be given on farm imports such as fertilisers, electricity, seeds, and even tractors. 

Now what is SRO 693, and what does it have to do with the Kissan Package? 

SRO as mentioned earlier stands for Statutory Regulatory Orders which covers all kinds of government regulations carried out by FBR and different ministries through delegated powers. These include SROs in the health sector, in taxes, in commerce, in energy, in the auto sector, among others. 

SRO 693, alongside SROs 655 and 656 form the policy framework that Pakistan adopted after moving from its Deletion Program/Compulsory Localization Policy to the Tariff Based System in 2006 as part of its World Trade Organisation membership. The aforementioned SROs cumulatively comprise the overarching mechanism for levying duties upon automotive imported parts. 

SRO2305(I)/2022 has thus reduced the additional customs duty that is levied upon both CBU and CKD imports for agricultural tractors. 

What is the impact of this decision 

The most immediate impact of the measure will be that it will provide a lifeline to the domestic tractor industry whose current five month sales volume is 52% lower compared to the same period last year. 

As to how much of this tax relief the companies pass on to the customers is debatable, particularly given how Millat Tractors, one of the two major tractor manufacturers in Pakistan, is currently embroiled in a conflict with the Office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman over tax fraud as part of a previous Government scheme aimed at the agricultural industry. 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
After two-month long Mexican Standoff, cabinet okays release of oilseed vessels
Next article
Nishat Chunian to partially close production 
Daniyal Ahmad
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Roosevelt Hotel to be leased as PC initiates redevelopment

ISLAMABAD: The saga surrounding the PIA owned Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan was discussed once again during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation...

SBP appeases the IMF by removing restrictions on imports

Why are cars better and cheaper across the border? | Profit Explains

Pak-Uzbek PTA to be signed by end of Jan’23

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.