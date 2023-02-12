Pakistan’s Cigarette Trade — A double-edged sword

It is no secret that Pakistan is a major exporter of tobacco (raw materials), with its export portfolio having over 43 countries and generating around $65 million. However, in the last fiscal year, the country’s newly diversified tobacco exports, with finished tobacco products (cigarettes), enabled Pakistan to generate over $12 million from exports to Middle Eastern countries. What does that say about/mean for the tobacco industry of Pakistan?

The history of tobacco production in Pakistan

Tobacco trade from the subcontinent can be traced back to the Imperial Tobacco Company of British India, which became operational in South Asia in 1905. This trade was taken over by Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC), as a subsidiary of the British American Tobacco (BAT), in 1947, right after Pakistan’s independence. Now the tobacco industry comprises two multinational cigarette manufacturers, namely Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PAKL) and Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (PMPK), that control nearly 60% of the country’s tobacco consumption market share, while the rest is split between more than 50 smaller local companies. It can be safely asserted that Pakistan has been a prominent exporter, as well as consumer of tobacco since the country came into existence. However, the growth of tobacco in the region has a different story entirely.