Brain drain depriving Pakistan of its brightest minds 

By Monitoring Desk

A rising number of young, educated Pakistanis are emigrating from the country, citing political instability and economic uncertainty. In 2022, over 765,000 people, mostly highly qualified doctors, engineers, and IT experts, left the country, the highest number since 2019. Despite young graduates often wanting to serve their country, political parties do little to bring in stability. Pakistan produces a large number of graduates each year, but the country is deprived of its brightest minds due to the lack of opportunities, leading to an inability to bring about change. The situation is particularly difficult for young women, who seek basic freedoms that are often denied them. Many are seeking to move to the UAE, the Middle East, or other countries, such as Turkey and Romania, for greater opportunities and stability. The lack of jobs and opportunities in Pakistan holds back talented young graduates, and the country risks losing its brightest minds.

To read the full article visit www.thenews.com.pk

 

