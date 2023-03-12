Profit E-Magazine Issue 236

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb)
-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Welcome to Versatile Coupons, the final location for getting a versatile deal on your internet-based buys. Our central goal is to assist customers with enjoying you find the best arrangements and limits on the items you love. We comprehend that setting aside cash can be intense, particularly while shopping on the web. That is the reason we’ve made it our objective to present to you the best-in-class coupons and markdown codes from top retailers. Whether you’re looking for garments, gadgets, or home merchandise, we take care of you.