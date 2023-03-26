Are local makeup brands really local?

Remember when you were a little kid and went makeup shopping with your mom? You probably stumbled upon a colourful display of Medora lipsticks and nail polishes, and couldn’t resist admiring every single tiny container, wishing you could buy them all. You wanted to grow up fast so that no one could tell you nail polish was bad for your nails, or that lipstick was for grownups only.
So you’re older now. And so is Medora. And so is the makeup game in Pakistan. And, it’s hotter than Karachi’s heat.
is my work paper your text paid and please my paper my email please back
6110153064201