Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Are local makeup brands really local?

Attention! Your imported drugstore makeup is melting, and not from the hot weather but from the heat it is getting from local players

Nisma Riaz
Posted by: Nisma Riaz
Make up cosmetic bag with professional accessories. Lipsticks and brushes in a gold cosmetic bag against pink color background, close up view, copy space.

Remember when you were a little kid and went makeup shopping with your mom? You probably stumbled upon a colourful display of Medora lipsticks and nail polishes, and couldn’t resist admiring every single tiny container, wishing you could buy them all. You wanted to grow up fast so that no one could tell you nail polish was bad for your nails, or that lipstick was for grownups only. 

So you’re older now. And so is Medora. And so is the makeup game in Pakistan. And, it’s hotter than Karachi’s heat.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz
Nisma Riaz is an author at Profit. She covers retail and media and can be reached at [email protected] or https://twitter.com/nisma_riaz

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.