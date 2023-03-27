Evolution of data protection laws and regulations

Personal information is a valuable asset in today’s world and protecting it is crucial. According to the article in The Express Tribune, the author believes that data privacy is an evolving concern, with the rise of the internet and increasing online sharing of personal information.

The definition of personal data has expanded to include sensitive information such as biometrics and location, making it difficult to determine what is protected by law.

Laws and regulations governing data privacy are constantly evolving, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence makes it more complicated. However, steps such as creating awareness, implementing security measures, conducting risk assessments, and providing training can be taken to protect personal data.

Pakistan has taken steps towards data protection, but concerns remain about the effectiveness of measures in practice. Future developments in personal data protection may include strengthening regulations, increasing transparency, and greater consumer awareness. As individuals and organizations become more aware of data privacy and security, efforts to protect personal data will increase.

To read the full article visit www.tribune.com.pk