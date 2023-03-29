Pakistan Railways set to float tender allowing facilities to be utilised for advertising 

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways is planning to monetise its infrastructure as an advertising medium by inviting companies to use its facilities for advertising purposes. The facilities that are included in the tender will consist of the Lahore Railway Station, two rail carriages, railway crossings, and a few outdoor properties that are owned by the Ministry of Railways in Lahore.

According to Najam Saeed, the CEO of Railway Construction Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP), “Pakistan Railways has ample space all over the country that could be used as an advertising medium.” The tender is expected to be announced in a week’s time.

What’s up for grabs?

Saeed explained that advertisers will have access to the parking area, platforms, staircases, bridges, and other infrastructure at the Lahore Railway Station. Two trains will also be available for advertisers to use, allowing them to “utilise the space available inside the trains themselves, and also wrap the outsides of the train too.”

Why Lahore?

Saeed stated that the decision to focus on Lahore is because it is the headquarters of Pakistan Railways and has connections to the rest of Pakistan. By utilising the Lahore Railway Station, Pakistan Railways aims to cater to an “accumulated 150,000 personnel per day consisting of passengers departing, arriving passengers, and railway station visitors.”

A repeat of history?

This is not the first time Pakistan Railways has attempted to monetise its assets for advertising purposes. In 2014, the organisation launched a pilot project to offer branding opportunities to companies across the seat covers, internal walls of passenger coaches, and toilets on the Tezgam, Khyber Mail, and Awaam Express. However, the initiative was unsuccessful.

This initiative, however, based on the information, looks to mitigate the problems faced by its predecessor by adopting a more grand approach to the issue.