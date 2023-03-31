Sign inSubscribe
Analysis

Fuel cost adjustment hearing: power, but no power lines?

NTDC under fire for failure in laying transmission line to evacuate electricity from Thar coal-based power plants

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over National Transmission and Despatch Company’s (NTDC) failure to build adequate infrastructure to transport electricity from coal-based power plants in Thar to the national grid.

The NTDC came under fire during a public hearing conducted by NEPRA regarding the February monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of DISCOs.

The meeting was chaired by Engineer Tauseef H. Farooqui, Chairman NEPRA. Other members from the authority present in the hearing included Engineer Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan, Muthar Niaz Rana, and Amna Ahmed. 

During the hearing, NTDC was placed in the hot seat highlighting its failure to build infrastructure to add electricity from Thar coal-based power plants into the national grid, which could lead to a reduction in power bill by up to Rs 80 billion.

Due to this the NTDC had requested an adjustment of Rs 6.7 billion. The authority rightfully expressed serious concerns in the company’s ability. 

The authority further questioned why it had not made proper planning and due diligence to lay transmission lines, keeping in view the construction timelines of Thar coal-based power plants.

In the hearing the NTDC officials said that two transmission lines were in place to evacuate 1400 MW electricity out of a total of 2400 MW, and two more lines would become operational in April to add the remaining 1000 MW of electricity from Thar coal-based plants.

The public hearing was held on account of the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA) earlier request for an increase of Rs 0.85 on account of FCA for electricity produced in the month of February 2023.

According to NEPRA, the reduction amounts to 0.0006 per unit based on preliminary analysis of the data. However, the hike could go up to Rs 0.85 per unit if NTDC is able to satisfy the authority on the adjustment. 

It will be applicable for one month only and will apply to all customers of DISCOs except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations. It will also not apply to consumers in Karachi. The authority will issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.

In the case of K Electric’s petition for FCA for February, a public hearing was also conducted at NEPRA headquarters. K Electric had submitted a request for an increase of Rs 1.66 per unit under FCA. 

According to NEPRA’s analysis of the data, the increase in FCA for February is from Rs 0.56 to Rs 1.7 per unit. The final figure will be notified later. 

It will also only be applicable for one month only and will apply to all K Electric customers except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations. The authority will issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.

During the hearing, other issues like the hike in electricity demand during summer, and therefore the country would require higher electricity generation were also discussed.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
OGRA notifies Rs49 per Kg cut in LPG price for April
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Economy

Garments industry appeals to end audit notices for timely tax refunds

According to an article in The Express Tribune, the garments industry in Pakistan is requesting an end to audit notices and instead, timely release...

Punjab govt raises minimum wage to Rs32,000/month for unskilled workers

The Ambani story

US court sanctions Google in privacy case, company’s second legal setback in days

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.