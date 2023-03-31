Sign inSubscribe
Industry

OGRA notifies Rs49 per Kg cut in LPG price for April

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been reduced by Rs 49 per kilogram for the month of April 2023.

According to the notification, the new price of LPG has become Rs 228.99 per kg for April 2023.

The price of standard 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has fallen by Rs 576 and commercial cylinder’s by Rs 2,214.The domestic cylinder can now be purchased at a price of Rs 2,702 and commercial cylinder at Rs 10,397 in the open market of the country.

Previously, the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder was priced at a steep Rs 3,278 and the commercial cylinder’s were sold at a rate Rs 12,611,whereas the per kilogram price of LPG was set at Rs 278.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to maintain the existing prices of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight; however, the prices of light diesel oil and kerosene oil will be lowered by Rs10 per litre from April 1.

The existing prices will be maintained at Rs272 per litre for petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) at Rs293 per litre whereas LDO and kerosene oil will be available at reduced prices of Rs174.68 and Rs180.29 per litre, respectively.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
