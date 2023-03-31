Sign inSubscribe
Punjab govt raises minimum wage to Rs32,000/month for unskilled workers

By News Desk

The caretaker government of Punjab has increased the minimum wage for unskilled workers from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000 per month, which is a relief for workers who are facing the impact of rising inflation.

The notification issued by the interim government states that the minimum wage has been increased by Rs7,000. Last year, the Prime Minister of Punjab had also raised the minimum wage for government employees to Rs25,000, along with a 10% increase in pensions for retired employees.

The former President and Co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, had suggested raising the minimum wage to Rs35,000 and emphasized that it is the responsibility of the government to provide relief to the worker.

