Supernet co-signs agreement with leading $80b MENA telecom operator

ISLAMABAD: Supernet Limited (SPNL), a subsidiary of Telecard Limited (TELE), has co-signed a commercial cooperation agreement with a leading telecom and IT services provider in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) and Asia Region.

The development is a part of Supernet’s growth strategy to offer business services to customers outside of Pakistan. The announcement was made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by both Telecard and Supernet.

With a market capitalization of $80 billion, the partner is one of the largest Telecom and IT services companies operating in multiple markets across MENA and Asia Region.

In addition to offering Telecommunication Services (GSM, Data and Internet, Cloud Services), the partner also offers a range of Information & Communications Technology (ICT) services like Consultancy, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Datacenter Solutions, etc.

With the above strategic relationship, Supernet and its affiliates will have the opportunity to extend its services not only to its partner but to potentially thousands of B2B customers in more than 13 countries.

Supernet will also be able to offer reliable services in the MENA and Asia region to those customers which were already facilitated to reach out to locations in France, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mainland China by the partner.

Supernet has already started securing orders from this new relationship and is looking to explore other potential areas of collaboration and build on the business relationship.

Company profile

Telecard Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1992 as a public limited company, launching public pay phone service. In 1995, the company did its initial public offering.

Launched in the mid 90’s as a payphone operator, Telecard evolved over the years to become one of the most experienced Telecom operators in Pakistan; with licensed Long Distance & International and Local Loop Services combined with end-to-end corporate voice and data solutions.

Today, Telecard itself and through its subsidiaries like Supernet & Super Secure and global partners like Genesys provides a wide range of products, services, and solutions to the Enterprise market segment in the country.

Founded in 1995, Supernet Limited was launched to provide internet services to Pakistan. It is one of the country’s leading telecommunications services provider and systems integrator. The company offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to telecoms, defense, private firms and government sectors/customers and has a wide range of communication and IT technologies spread across Pakistan in more than 200 cities and towns.

When Supernet was launched, it was providing the internet, and everything else. Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) for one. Under EDI, businesses would communicate electronically, rather than through paper and EDI was recently mandated for all nations to facilitate trading and automation.

Supernet went public in April last year on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board on the PSX. The GEM board is a listing platform created to facilitate growth enterprises whether small, medium, or greenfield businesses for their capital raising needs. Supernet is the first technology company to be listed on GEM Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In Monday’s trading session on the PSX, TELE’s stock was the most traded stock by volume with 17,784,500 shares traded on a single day. The stock price also registered a massive 8.07% increase to close at Rs 8.04.