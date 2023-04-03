Sign inSubscribe
PM says negotiations underway on IMF’s final condition

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that the Pakistani government has agreed to all the conditions put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) whereas negotiations on the global lender’s final condition are ongoing.

The statement came during a meeting of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), chaired by the premier himself. Sharif emphasised that the government’s “hands are tied” due to the IMF agreement, which he believes has led to record inflation in the country.

He also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, accusing him of signing the IMF programme on strict terms and then violating it, which has led to an “economic quagmire” for Pakistan.

The prime minister assured the public that the government’s intention is clear and that the situation will change. Sharif also spoke about the “negative language” used by former leaders against friendly countries, particularly China, and condemned rumors about trade with Israel, stating that Pakistan will maintain its principled position until the Palestinians get their rights.

“Serious allegations were made on Chinese projects. China invested $30 billion and false accusations were made on the same helpful friend,” he added.

The prime minister also talked about the “divided” Supreme Court and expressed concerns about the “political destabiliser” receiving relief from the court day and night. He further highlighted the federal government’s efforts to help those in need, including providing Rs100 billion to flood victims and distributing free flour to 100 million poor families during Ramzan.

The premier concluded by praising the efforts of the party workers and their unwavering support for the party leadership during difficult times.

