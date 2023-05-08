Pakistan, EU reiterate resolve to enhance cooperation on GSP Plus status

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Monday reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in various fields, including the Genera­lised System of Preferences-Plus (GSP-Plus) status for Islamabad.

The development came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and EU Ambassador in Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The foreign minister hoped that the cooperation in the economic sector including GSP Plus would continue to be beneficial for both Pakistan and the EU.

Besides regional and international issues, the two sides also discussed Pakistan-EU bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest in the meeting. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the EU.

It is pertinent to mention here that the current regulation related to the GSP-Plus status for Pakistan will expire on December 31, 2023.

In March 2023, former Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had said that he had played an active role in getting the GSP plus scheme from the EU for Pakistan and he is still working hard to get an extension of this scheme for Pakistan.