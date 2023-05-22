Cabinet approves MoU with Saudi Arabia to boost IT

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet, through circulation of summary, has granted its approval for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to promote information technology and drive digital transformation.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in Pakistan, in collaboration with the state agency responsible for foreign cooperation in the ICT sector in Saudi Arabia, is set to establish a strategic partnership that will foster innovation, advance digital infrastructure, and boost the digital economies of both nations.

According to sources, the federal cabinet’s approval on the summary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was secured through circulation of the summary.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the primary objective of the MoU is to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of information and communication technology (ICT). Through this partnership, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia seek to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, empower digital innovation, and lay the foundation for robust digital infrastructure based on principles of equity and mutual benefit. The collaboration will encompass various areas of mutual interest, including the digital economy, connectivity, ICT capacity building, academia, startup ecosystem, venture capital, e-governance, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, cloud computing, gaming, and blockchain.

To bring this initiative to fruition, all necessary formalities outlined in the rules of Business 1973 have been duly completed. The terms of the MoU were carefully negotiated and mutually agreed upon by the respective ministries, receiving the stamp of approval from the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a “No Objection Certificate” to facilitate the signing of the MoU. While the Ministry of Law & Justice proposed a few changes to the draft, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication considered them to be minor in nature, ultimately opting to proceed with the original draft approved by Saudi authorities.

It is pertinent to mention that this landmark initiative between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the realm of information technology is poised to open up new horizons for technological advancements, knowledge sharing, and innovation. By pooling their strengths and expertise, the two nations aim to create a conducive environment for the growth of the digital ecosystem, paving the way for enhanced economic opportunities and sustainable development. The MoU will act as a catalyst for harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, facilitating the exchange of ideas, and nurturing a vibrant digital landscape in both countries.

As the world witnesses an era of rapid digital transformation, this strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia holds immense promise for unlocking the vast potential of information technology and driving inclusive growth in the digital age.