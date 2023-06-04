Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Zara Airways to introduce direct flights from Canada to Pakistan

Airline appoints former MD Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as an adviser

By Staff Report

Canadian airline Zara Airways has unveiled plans to launch direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan in August, marking a significant development in air travel between the two nations.

The airline will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. It plans to initiate operations in August, utilising two Boeing 777 aircraft initially, with the potential to expand the fleet based on demand. The partnership with Shaheen Airport for ground services, cabin crew, and other operational support will further strengthen Zara Airways’ capabilities.

To ensure a smooth commencement of operations, Zara Airways is currently in the process of securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government.

Zara Airways has appointed Ejaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), as an adviser.

The establishment of Zara Airways is poised to invigorate Pakistan’s aviation industry, which has recently witnessed positive developments. The approval of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and SunExpress by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will introduce increased competition, ultimately leading to lower fares and improved services for passengers. Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa, a route that had been suspended since 2004.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
PosterMyWall’s journey of coincidence
Next article
Pakistan’s Path to Prosperity: The Urgent Need for a Regulatory Framework in the Crypto Market
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Editor's picks

Why don’t we have phone plans in Pakistan?

All over the world there are telco providers and phone companies that band together to expand their markets. What is stopping them in Pakistan?

Track-and-Trace troubles

Profit E-Magazine Issue 248

ECC likely to approve framework agreement with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR for LNG procurement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.