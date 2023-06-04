Zara Airways to introduce direct flights from Canada to Pakistan

Canadian airline Zara Airways has unveiled plans to launch direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan in August, marking a significant development in air travel between the two nations.

The airline will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore. It plans to initiate operations in August, utilising two Boeing 777 aircraft initially, with the potential to expand the fleet based on demand. The partnership with Shaheen Airport for ground services, cabin crew, and other operational support will further strengthen Zara Airways’ capabilities.

To ensure a smooth commencement of operations, Zara Airways is currently in the process of securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government.

Zara Airways has appointed Ejaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), as an adviser.

The establishment of Zara Airways is poised to invigorate Pakistan’s aviation industry, which has recently witnessed positive developments. The approval of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and SunExpress by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will introduce increased competition, ultimately leading to lower fares and improved services for passengers. Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa, a route that had been suspended since 2004.