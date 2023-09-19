Sign inSubscribe
OGDCL discovers significant gas reserve in Rahim Yar Khan

Newly discovered gas will be injected into the SNGPL network.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas reserves at the Chak 214-1 exploratory well in district Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab.

The exploration and production firm announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“OGDCL, being operator of Mari East Block (100 per cent), has discovered gas at the Chak 214-1 exploratory well situated in the District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab province,” read the notice.

The company shared that Chak 214-1 well was spudded on 29th June 2023, utilising OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

“The well reached a depth of 1,851 meters. Based on wireline log interpretations, Drill Stem Test- 1 conducted in the Dunghan Formation demonstrated a yield of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas with a choke size of 32/64” and a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 230 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI). Furthermore, Drill Stem Test-2 in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) yielded 1.31 MMSCFD of gas at the same choke size and a WHFP of 260 PSI,” read the notice.

OGDCL revealed that the newly discovered gas will be injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network.

